Poko Loko Floating Bar Attraction Back In Operation

The Poko Loko Floating Bar attraction in St. Ann, which was destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Beryl in August 2024, is now back in operation.

The entertainment venue nestled off Mahogany Beach in Ocho Rios, St. Ann has been rebuilt and reinforced to withstand severe weather conditions.

Owner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Anthony Warren, said that the loss, which exceed US$1.4 million “was very tough on all of us… but our commitment to this project and to the community never wavered. We knew we had something special and we were determined to rebuild stronger than ever.”

He said the team had to “regroup and retool”, investing heavily in infrastructure upgrades, ensuring the platform will be able to withstand future weather challenges.

The new floating platform, Mr. Warren said, features reinforced mooring systems, enhanced safety protocols, and state-of-the-art security measures, all designed to prioritise guest safety and comfort.

“Resilience was the key guiding principle in our rebuild,” the CEO pointed out. “We’ve strengthened every aspect of the platform, from the structural foundations to the safety features. This is a space built not just for fun but to endure and thrive in the face of adversity,” he added.

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis, who was at the relaunched, said that Mr. Warren and his team exemplify resilience and dedication.

“Their commitment to creating a vibrant, safe and sustainable attraction is testament to the strength of our local entrepreneurs. Poko Loko is now not only an entertainment venue but a symbol of hope and perseverance for Ocho Rios,” he said.

Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC), Joy Roberts, also welcomed the reopening of the attraction.

“Poko Loko offers a unique experience that combines breathtaking scenery with Caribbean hospitality. Its reopening is a boost for local tourism and an invitation for visitors and locals alike to celebrate Jamaica’s vibrant culture,” she said.

The new Poko Loko boasts a capacity of 325 patrons, including staff, with both lower and upper decks designed for diverse experiences.

Guests can now make reservations online to access the floating bar, ensuring a seamless and exclusive experience. The venue’s offerings have expanded, blending entertainment, culinary delights, and adventure.