PM Welcomes Upgrade of US Travel Advisory for Jamaica

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has welcomed the United States’ decision to upgrade its travel advisory for Jamaica from a level three to a level two.

Americans are now being advised to “exercise increased caution” rather than “reconsider travel”.

“This is significant for Jamaica and it is, indeed, an encouraging development, one that reflects the hard work and commitment and discipline that this Administration has brought to bear in matters of national security and foreign affairs,” he said.

Dr. Holness was addressing a special post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday (May 29) at Jamaica House.

He said that the upgrade is not incidental but is the direct result of years of targeted policy implementation, investments in security infrastructure and sustained diplomatic engagement, sharing that an unprecedented investment of $87 billion has been made in national security since 2016.

He noted that the importance of the moment is well understood, primarily by those in the tourism sector who have been experiencing the impact of negative travel advisories.

The advisory signals to the international community that Jamaica is safer and is a more secure destination for both residents and visitors, Dr. Holness pointed out.

The announcement was also welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, who underscored that it is a timely acknowledgement of Jamaica’s continued progress in enhancing public safety, as well as the travel experience for visitors.

“At level two, we understand that those reviews take place annually. So, this review will be with us for the next year,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

She added that the Government remains engaged with its partners in Washington DC to ensure that future advisories are based on accurate data and are framed in balanced language.

“Jamaica continues to make significant strides in making our country safer for all citizens and to offering a safer, more rewarding experience for the millions of travellers who choose Jamaica every year,” Senator Johnson Smith stated.