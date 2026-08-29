PM Warns Against Attempts to Improperly Benefit from Cooper’s Pen Intervention

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is warning persons against moving onto the affected lands in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, in an attempt to benefit from the Government’s intervention for residents impacted by the recent demolition of houses.

Dr. Holness informed that the Government will be relying on assessments being conducted in the community to identify legitimate potential beneficiaries and ensure that assistance reaches the intended persons.

He was addressing residents during a visit to Cooper’s Pen on Friday (August 28), where he toured the community, met with persons affected by the demolition and outlined the Government’s proposed response.

“What has come to my attention is that there are persons moving into the area, displacing people who are here on the basis that they are going to claim whatever solutions are going to be given to you,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness made it clear that the Government will not allow persons who were not previously occupying the affected lands to displace established residents in an effort to benefit from the intervention.

“We are not going to allow that to happen,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister said the social survey already under way will be critical in determining who qualifies for assistance.

He stated that the Ministry responsible for housing has been conducting assessments in the community and that the Social Development Commission (SDC) will be brought into the process to provide additional information on households, families and vulnerable residents.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is also undertaking work in the area.

“We will put all three surveys together and that will give us a fairly good picture of who is here, who is ‘legitimate’. Meaning a legitimate potential beneficiary of the government’s response. So, I want to make it clear that anybody who is trying to scam the system, it won’t work,” he added.

The Prime Minister also urged the residents to be vigilant, noting that Government resources are limited.

“Bear in mind that we don’t have limitless resources so the more people we have to accommodate is the less you get. So, you, the legitimate ones, must ensure that the illegitimate ones don’t scam the system. That must be clear,” Dr. Holness underscored.