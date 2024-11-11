PM Visits Troy Bridge Construction Site in Trelawny (Photos Only) November 11, 2024 Listen Office of the Prime Minister Share Photo: Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness centre) makes a point during a tour of the Troy Bridge construction site in Trelawny on Friday November 8). Others from second left) are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams; Member of Parliament for Northwest Manchester Mikael Phillips; former Member of Parliament for Southern Trelawny, Marisa DalrymplePhilibert; and Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre) makes a point during a tour of the Troy Bridge construction site in Trelawny on Friday (November 8). Others (from second left) are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams; Member of Parliament for Northwest Manchester Mikael Phillips; former Member of Parliament for Southern Trelawny, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert; and Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan. The Full Story Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) along with Senior Director at the National Works Agency (NWA), Varden Downer, tour the Troy Bridge construction site in Trelawny on Friday (November 8). The bridge which links several Trelawny, Manchester and St. Elizabeth communities collapsed in August 2021, during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre) makes a point during a tour of the Troy Bridge construction site in Trelawny on Friday (November 8). Others (from second left) are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams; Member of Parliament for Northwest Manchester Mikael Phillips; former Member of Parliament for Southern Trelawny, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert; and Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan.