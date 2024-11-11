| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

PM Visits Troy Bridge Construction Site in Trelawny (Photos Only)

November 11, 2024
Office of the Prime Minister
PM Visits Troy Bridge Construction Site in Trelawny (Photos Only)
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre) makes a point during a tour of the Troy Bridge construction site in Trelawny on Friday (November 8). Others (from second left) are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams; Member of Parliament for Northwest Manchester Mikael Phillips; former Member of Parliament for Southern Trelawny, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert; and Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan.
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) along with Senior Director at the National Works Agency (NWA), Varden Downer, tour the Troy Bridge construction site in Trelawny on Friday (November 8). The bridge which links several Trelawny, Manchester and St. Elizabeth communities collapsed in August 2021, during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) along with Senior Director at the National Works Agency (NWA), Varden Downer, tour the Troy Bridge construction site in Trelawny on Friday (November 8). The bridge which links several Trelawny, Manchester and St. Elizabeth communities collapsed in August 2021, during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre) makes a point during a tour of the Troy Bridge construction site in Trelawny on Friday (November 8). Others (from second left) are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams; Member of Parliament for Northwest Manchester Mikael Phillips; former Member of Parliament for Southern Trelawny, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert; and Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan.
Last Updated: November 11, 2024

