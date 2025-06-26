PM Visits Grieving Father Who Lost Two Daughters and Three Granchildren in Devastating Florida Crash (PHOTOS) June 26, 2025 Listen Tribute Share Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), expresses sympathy as Errol Anderson (right) wipes his tears while recounting the moments after learning that his two daughters and three grandchildren died in a head-on collision in Osceola County, Florida, United States, on Saturday (June 21). Dr. Holness paid his respects to the grieving father and grandfather at his home in Caymanas Gardens, Portmore, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 25) where he offered his condolences. The Full Story Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), offers his condolences to Errol Anderson (right), during a visit to Mr. Anderson’s home in Caymanas Gardens, Portmore, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 25). Mr. Anderson is mourning the loss of his two daughters, and three grandchildren who were killed in a devastating motor vehicle collision in Osceola County, Florida, United States, on Saturday (June 21). State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Member of Parliament for East Central St. Catherine, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, also visited with the grieving father and grandfather. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), listens intently as Errol Anderson (right) shares the details of the motor-vehicle collision that claimed the lives of his two daughters and three grandchildren in Osceola County, Florida, United States on Saturday (June 21). Dr. Holness and State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Member of Parliament for East Central St. Catherine, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), visited the grieving father and grandfather at his home in Caymanas Gardens, Portmore, St. Catherine, to offer their condolences on Wednesday (June 25).