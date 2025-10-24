PM Urges Jamaicans to Take Weather Threat Seriously

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is urging Jamaicans to take the impending weather threat seriously.

Jamaica is under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Melissa moves slowly across the Caribbean Sea.

“You have nothing to lose even if it doesn’t come. If it doesn’t come and you’re prepared, fine, you have lost nothing. The greater loss is if you didn’t prepare and it came,” the Prime Minister reasoned.

He was addressing a special press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday (October 24).

Dr. Holness said by now Jamaicans should have made it a culture to act with caution whenever a weather threat is declared and never treat such warnings lightly.

While encouraging Jamaicans of faith to pray, the Prime Minister cautioned citizens living on gully banks, river courses and areas that were flooded during Hurricane Beryl last year.

“Expect that this will happen again – that there will be flooding. Take the necessary measures. I have not yet said evacuate, but if we declare a disaster, evacuation orders will be in effect,” Dr. Holness said.

He shared that the Government has already scoped out areas that are at risk, noting that they will be published and communities will be advised to be prepared and be alert.

“During Beryl, I received the terrible news of a youngster, I believe, playing football and running after a ball, fell into a gully and was washed away. I urge all Jamaicans to protect yourself. There’s no need to be playing football, no need to be climbing any trees. You have been given enough notice that this weather event is coming and that it could be disastrous, so take all measures to protect yourself,” Dr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister reminded Jamaicans to pay attention to the bulletins and the updates.

Noting that the Government has enough information platforms, he urged Jamaicans not to take information from sources that are not authoritative or official.