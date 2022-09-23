PM Urges Fisherfolk to Evacuate Cays

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is imploring fisherfolk to evacuate the cays and banks as the island is under a Tropical Storm Watch.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service), says that a tropical depression continues to strengthen over the central Caribbean Sea, and is expected to cause showers and gusty winds by mid-day on Saturday, September 24.
The Prime Minister said that roughly 70 fishers remain at the various cays and banks, even though the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard made provisions for them to evacuate.
“It is not too late to make a request [to evacuate] or to make your way back to safe shores. Too often, persons [decide] that they are going to secure their possessions instead of securing their lives. The coast guards and other first responders will not be able to go back out to sea if the weather gets rough, so I am making the appeal now,” he said.
The Prime Minister was speaking at the hand over of an apartment complex as part of the Government of Jamaica’s social housing initiative, at Fourth Street, Belrock in Kingston on Friday, September 23.
The public is also being advised to be prepared for any eventuality, as the Met Service continues to monitor the weather conditions.
“Be prepared for any weather event that may come. Do whatever little shopping you can do to have a little food prepared just in case… put aside your important documents, look at your surroundings [for] any tree limbs that may be destructive to your home,” the Prime Minister advised.
Citizens are also encouraged to secure drinking water and batteries in case of a power outage.