PM Tours Sections Of Westmoreland

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (July 31) toured sections of Westmoreland, visiting communities affected by hurricane melissa.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, where they evaluated both immediate housing relief efforts and long-term utility restoration.

The high-level tour spanned multiple constituencies, including extensive site visits in Westmoreland Eastern alongside Member of Parliament, Dr. Dayton Campbell, and Westmoreland Central, alongside Member of Parliament, Dwayne Vaz.

“The scale of destruction left by Hurricane Melissa requires a unified, empowered, and highly coordinated national response. We cannot continue the cycle of rebuilding to old standards, only to watch the next climate event tear it down,” Dr. Holness said during a briefing with residents, business interests and other stakeholders.

“Through NaRRA, we are executing a strategic framework to rebuild our critical infrastructure with a mandate for long-term climate resilience. Your Government is working aggressively to ensure that every affected family can rebuild stronger, and we will not abandon you in this time of recovery,” he added.

NaRRA was established as a specialized statutory body vested with streamlined powers to fast-track national reconstruction. The authority is mandated to bypass traditional bureaucratic delays, transitioning Jamaica from emergency disaster relief to modernized, climate-hardened infrastructure.

Central to the day’s agenda was the inspection of major community water storage tanks destroyed by the hurricane.

NaRRA technical teams are prioritising the immediate rehabilitation of these systems to restore stable water access to thousands of rural residents.

Additionally, the delegation reviewed the deployment of specialised container housing units, designed to offer rapid structural shelter for families who completely lost their properties.

“Our immediate priority is dignity and safety. We are delivering these specialised container homes not as a makeshift patch, but as a durable, secure transition for families who have lost everything. No citizen will be left [behind] if we can help it,” Dr. Holness said.

Throughout the day, the Prime Minister interacted with residents, where he fielded questions regarding timelines and building material distribution.

The on-the-ground engagement was defined by a blend of direct Government accountability and friendly banter, as Dr. Holness shared light-hearted moments with families, while reassuring them of the state’s commitment to their recovery.

Residents expressed profound relief and gratitude for the high-level delegation, noting that the visible presence of the Government brought comfort to the communities.

“To see the Prime Minister himself walking on these broken roads and touching the dust with us means everything,” said Merlene Thompson, a grandmother from Westmoreland Eastern whose house was destroyed.

“We felt forgotten after the storm, but this timely intervention shows the Government really cares. I want to thank Mr. Holness from the bottom of my heart for coming to see us and bringing us hope,” she added.

Local farming cooperatives and small business owners also met with the delegation to outline the severe disruption to local commerce and crop distribution networks.

Another resident, 42-year-old fisherman Ricardo Blake, praised the speed of the state response and the approachability of the nation’s leader.

“The water situation was getting critical, but the Prime Minister stood right here, took our questions, and gave us a straight answer without the usual political runaround,” Mr. Blake said.