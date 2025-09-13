PM To Be Sworn in on September 16

Dr. The Most Honourable Andrew Holness will be sworn in to begin his third consecutive term as Prime Minister of Jamaica, on Tuesday (September 16).

This follows the victory of the Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the General Election, held on Wednesday (September 3).

Final results from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) confirm that the JLP secured 35 Parliamentary seats, while the People’s National Party (PNP), led by Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, won 28 seats.

The swearing-in ceremony, which will be led by Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, will be held on the Lawns of King’s House at 4:00 p.m.

It will be the fourth time that Dr. Holness, a native of Spanish Town, St. Catherine, will take the helm of Government.

He was first sworn in at 39 years old in 2011, after the resignation of former Prime Minister, Hon. Bruce Golding.

Dr. Holness served from October 2011 to January 2012. He secured victory in the February 2016 General Election and was again sworn in to the top post in Government.

Victory in the successive General Election of 2020 saw Dr. Holness being sworn in as Head of the Government for the third time.

On Tuesday, he will take the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office for the fourth time.

Dr. Holness is the first person born in Jamaica’s post-Independence era to serve as the nation’s Prime Minister.