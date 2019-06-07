PM Says Opening of New Hotel in Kingston Will Impact Economy

“A venture such as this one brings with it job creation, an important effect as the Government seeks to reduce, even further, Jamaica’s unemployment rate. And you will know that based on the last statistics revealed, we are now at somewhere very close to eight per cent,” Mr. Holness pointed out at the official opening of the Hotel, located at 2 Renfrew Road, Kingston 10, on June 6.

The Prime Minister said expanding the capacity of the hotel sector in Kingston will ensure that Jamaica has the rooms and the capacity to accommodate all the tourists who will come to Kingston for the diverse culture, entertainment and historic offerings.

The R Hotel is the city’s only extended-stay business hotel as well as its first full city concierge experience property. It comprises 48 rooms, a gym, art gallery, along with artisanal Jamaican-made furnishings and décor.

Mr. Holness congratulated the investors, noting that they were willing to take the risk in making the investment in the construction of the hotel.

“They are also now going to take the risk of operating the hotel, and they can take the risk because they know that the Government is going to do everything in its power to ensure that the economy remains stable and on the path of growth,” he said.

“They know that the Government is going to do everything in its power to control crime to make sure that their guests are safe and secure here in Kingston city,” he added.

Meanwhile, General Manager of the R Hotel, Alexander Pike, said the opening of the hotel has redefined Kingston’s hospitality with its unique personal touch, delivering Kingston’s first full city concierge service.

“I can safely say the R Hotel has the most hospitality per square foot, delivering exactly what our travellers require while exceeding their expectations in the process. The ‘R’ doesn’t only package the hotel but we also package the destination of Kingston and our lifestyle,” he noted.

The hotel is the brainchild of noted Jamaican architect, Evan Williams, who 10 years ago saw the need to provide more hotel rooms to service business travellers coming to the nation’s capital.