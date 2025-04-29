PM Says Investment in National Security Continues to Yield Positive Results

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government’s strategic investment in national security continues to yield positive results in reducing major crimes and will strengthen the country’s profile as an attractive destination for tourism and foreign investments.

Addressing the 70th anniversary of the Jamaica Packaging Industries (JPI) and the grand opening of its new factory located at 693 Spanish Town Road in Kingston, on April 29, Dr. Holness said the Government will continue to strategically invest in the country’s security forces to create a safer environment for all citizens and businesses.

“When our murder rate reaches the sub-1,000, which it will this year, we will go below 1,000 murders, the first time in almost 30 years. That is going to send a signal to business people and to the rest of the world that Jamaica is serious about making this country, making our country a destination, not just for tourists to go into all-inclusive hotels but to make Jamaica a destination for people to visit and for businesses to come and operate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness said his Administration would never sit by and allow the country’s security forces to act in a way that wantonly abuses the human rights of citizens.

“That must never happen and I want to reinforce that point and say it very loudly ‘that will never happen under my watch’,” he emphasised.

The Prime Minister added that several investments have been made to transform the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), its leadership and doctrine.

“I am satisfied that the men and women who are leading the JCF appreciate the importance of maintaining a high standard in protecting human rights. In as much as the police would have improved in their kinetic operations and in their tactics, the JCF has also internally taken action against policemen and women who have acted outside the law,” he said.

“Jamaicans, I’m not asking you to give up the healthy skepticism, because that is important to keep institutions in check, but Jamaicans need to be practical about where we are. For the first time in a long time, our capacity is at a level where it can adequately address the criminal enterprises that have dogged us for over 40 years, and we will continue on this path to respect the human rights of citizens, but deal appropriately with those criminals that challenge us,” Dr. Holness said.

He also pointed out that the investigative capabilities of the JCF have also improved through intelligence gathering and training of officers.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister said the Government is taking all the steps on the fiscal side, reducing the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, bringing down interest rates, bringing down inflation, managing the foreign exchange appropriately, keeping high reserves, and 10 budgets with no new taxes.

“So, on the fiscal side, we are doing everything possible to moderate, control and bring down the cost of living and the cost of doing business and increasing the attractiveness of Jamaica as a destination for investments,” he added.

“On the social side, the biggest problem is crime and this Administration is doing what is necessary, for three years, you are seeing a reduction. We got seven per cent, then 19 per cent and currently we are at about 37 per cent year to date. So, let’s continue on this path; don’t make excuses for the criminals. For too long the conversation has favoured the criminals; now it is time to ensure that the victims get justice,” the Prime Minister said.