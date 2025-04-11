PM Says Housing Developers Must Prioritise Health and Lifestyle in Designs

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says housing projects must be transformative to the point where developers should be prioritising health and lifestyle in their designs.

Speaking at a ceremony to break ground for the development of 1,400 housing units in Barrett Town, St. James, on April 10, he said that developers should aim to provide residents with not just shelter but also a holistic living experience that promotes health and well-being.

“We must build today not just for shelter but for health. It is essential to create environments where people can thrive, not just survive,” Dr. Holness said.

The Barrett Hall Housing Development is a partnership between the National Housing Trust (NHT) and West Indies Home Contractors Limited (WIHCON).

It will feature one- and two-bedroom detached units, each designed with an open concept layout.

The project aims to create a sense of pride and identity through its modern architectural designs, which will reflect the values and aspirations of the community.

In addition to the housing units, the development will include robust infrastructure, such as well-planned roads, sidewalks and signage, as well as essential utilities like a potable water system, stormwater drainage, a centralised sewerage treatment plant, and a comprehensive electrical distribution system with streetlights.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of recreational amenities, urging developers to consider features that foster a healthy lifestyle.

“While we may not have a swimming pool, I expect to see a jogging trail and playgrounds for children. These amenities are not luxuries; they are essential for dignified living,” Dr. Holness said.

He further expressed the need for safe spaces where children can engage in physical activity, moving away from screens and embracing the outdoors.

“When we were growing up, we had places to play. We need to ensure our children today have the same opportunities to exercise and socialise. It’s about building communities that encourage healthy habits from a young age,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that his vision for Barrett Hall extends beyond mere housing and is also about creating a nurturing environment where families can flourish.

The inclusion of parks and recreational areas is seen as vital to promoting an active lifestyle, with the Prime Minister calling for at least 30 minutes of vigorous exercise per day to become a norm for residents.

The ceremony, Dr. Holness said, marked the beginning of a significant partnership with WIHCON, which will deliver 1,400 housing solutions at the Barrett Hall Housing Development.

As construction begins, the NHT and WIHCON are poised to deliver not just homes but a lifestyle that prioritises health, wellness, and community engagement.