PM Says Administration Will Spur Economic Growth to End Poverty

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says his Administration will spur economic growth and put an end to absolute poverty across the nation.

“The vision of this Government in this next chapter is to spur economic growth, growth that lifts every household across the length and breadth of Jamaica out of absolute poverty. Sustained economic growth will end absolute poverty in Jamaica; we can, and we will end absolute poverty in Jamaica,” Dr. Holness declared.

The Prime Minister was speaking at his swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on September 16, where he took the Oath of Office as Head of Government for a fourth time.

“We want growth that gives every child the opportunity to dream and achieve, no matter where they are born or their surname – growth that reaches the trying mother who can send all her children to university without facing crippling debt or having to choose between first-born or second-born,” he said.

Dr. Holness said the growth will impact other sectors, including agriculture, health, tourism, human capital development and technology creation.

“Growth that reaches the farmer, who now has reliable irrigation, storage and a market for his produce. Growth that strengthens our healthcare system, which in turn keeps our people well and productive. Growth where tourism is even more integrated in our economy where world-class resorts thrive along with community tourism, and where the benefits reach every corner of Jamaica from farmers, entertainers, to the taxi operators and the craft vendors,” the Prime Minister said.

“We want growth that inspires our Jamaicans in the Diaspora not only to send remittances but to confidently invest their time, talent and resources in building their homeland Jamaica,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness emphasised the need to convert Jamaica’s global influence into a pillar of the economy.

“The next chapter of Jamaica’s journey must be about converting this unmatched global influence into a pillar of our economy. We will elevate the creative industries, music, film, fashion, art, and sports, transforming creativity into an engine of growth. The world already consumes our culture; now we must realise the value from it, invest in it, and respect it as one of Jamaica’s greatest exports,” Dr. Holness said.

“Likewise, we must also complement our soft power, our great creativity and influence with the infrastructure of growth – ports, highways, digital systems, energy grids and real estate – in which our creative energy can thrive and develop a lifestyle that itself becomes a product for which people will travel to our shores to consume and be a part of, in a seamless way,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the same discipline, creativity and ambition that produced musical and sporting legends must be channeled into building one of the most dynamic economies in the global South.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the Administration will be pressing ahead with transformational projects to anchor the country’s role as the logistics hub of the region.

“The Caymanas Economic Zone will be the largest and most advanced industrial and commercial centre in the English-speaking Caribbean, bringing together manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and technology services. It will be a space designed for the 21st century economy, seamlessly connected by road, rail, air and sea. We will make Jamaica the gateway to the Americas,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said this term is not about maintaining the status quo, “it’s about fulfilling our potential and taking our rightful place among the great nations of the world”.

“Admired for not only overcoming hardships but respected for our results in achieving a high and sustainable quality of life for our people,” the Prime Minister said.

“Our people’s talent, our rich culture, and our history have already given Jamaica a global name but now we must match that reputation with an economy of strength, a society of opportunity and a nation of enduring justice and peace. This is the vision of a Jamaica, not only surviving and overcoming but a Jamaica that thrives and inspires, a Jamaica that seizes its destiny of greatness, for hope has been rekindled, confidence restored, and Jamaica can now stand tall,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, while highlighting successes of his past Administrations, said there is much more to be done to move Jamaica forward.

“What we have achieved, so far, has simply been to repair the breach and correct decades of mismanagement and misadventure and undo the consequences of reckless policies that nearly broke this country,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have stabilised the ship, set the destination and laid the foundation upon which we must build a greater vision. We have only begun to scratch the surface of Jamaica’s immense potential. We are destined for more. Our people are too talented, our culture too rich, our geography too strategic and our history too proud for us to stop short of greatness,” he said.

Dr. Holness also acknowledged the Jamaican athletes participating in the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, Japan.

“I want to acknowledge Oblique, Kishane, Tina, Orlando, Tyler and all the members of the Jamaican contingent who are participating in the World Athletic Championship. And I also want to make a special acknowledgement of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has carried the Jamaican flag with dignity and excellence,” he said.