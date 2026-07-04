PM Opens Rehabilitated Caenwood Road in Portland

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, officially opened the newly rehabilitated Caenwood Road in Portland on Friday (July 3), providing a safer, smoother and more reliable travelling experience for residents.

The work was completed under the Government’s $45 billion Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement (SPARK) programme, with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) as the main contractor.

Dr. Holness, in his address at the ribbon-cutting, said that the road is engineered for long-term durability.

“The road that we open today is designed to last a minimum of seven years without need for rehabilitation. But every road, regardless of how well built, will need, at some point, to be rehabilitated. The better built, the longer the period of time before rehabilitation and less will be the need for rehabilitation,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister reiterated the need for the development of local contractor capacity to take on large-scale projects.

He noted that Jamaica is entering a new phase of development and the country must have the institutional framework and capacity to properly execute the projects to the highest standards.

“There is no way we are going to build Jamaica without having a strong local contracting class. We need good, strong solid contractors,” he said.

“We need our contractors to move up to a level of enterprise and corporate thinking [where] they are investing in their business, they are getting the technical skills and they are building the balance sheets to be able to properly execute the level of work that the Government is coming with,” he added.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, said that the Caenwood Road, which is an important thoroughfare, was in a deplorable condition.

“I am happy that we can come here today and we can open this road officially so that the people can see that their tax dollars have been working for their benefit,” he said.

He highlighted the quality of work done, noting that the road now has proper drainage.

Minister Morgan reported that 110 quality roads have now been completed under the SPARK programme, with eight roads across East and West Portland at various stages of works.

Member of Parliament for Portland Western, Hon. Daryl Vaz, in his remarks, expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents.

“I’m so delighted for the rehabilitation that has taken place on the Caenwood Road,” he said, noting that “we have done patching before, but of course, with the amount of rain in Portland that doesn’t last.”

He highlighted work being done on the nearby Whitegate to Rodney Hall road, informing that the project is in its final stages of completion.

“I can say that the SPARK is fully sparking…in the parish of Portland,” Mr. Vaz said.