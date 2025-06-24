PM Opens Garmex Free Zone Phase 1 Expansion

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness on Monday (June 23) officially opened phase one of the Garmex Free Zone Redevelopment and Expansion Project located on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

The project, which is fully funded by the Factories Corporation of Jamaica Limited (FCJ), is aimed at providing additional space for manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, among other activities.

Phase one, which was completed at a cost of approximately $1.1 billion, comprises 31 units occupying approximately 126,000 square feet of space. The units include 22 mini warehouses for micro, small and medium-sized businesses, six mixed-use spaces and three warehouses.

The first phase also includes the development of the main entrance and security posts located on Industrial Terrace.

Speaking at the open day and ribbon-cutting ceremony, Dr. Holness said the expansion project is a clear indicator of the Government’s intent to have Jamaica established as leader in logistics and manufacturing, and an investment destination.

He commended FCJ for the successful execution of phase one of the project, for which ground was broken in May 2020.

“Nearly five decades ago, the Garmex Free Zone was established… and since then, it has been the cornerstone of industrial development in Jamaica. It has become a catalyst for job creation, particularly in the 1980s and early 90s, employing at its peak, over 12,000 Jamaicans,” Dr. Holness pointed out.

“Over the years, this complex has evolved to serve as a hub for manufacturing, logistics, warehousing and even education and healthcare. Today, it is the most diverse free zone in Jamaica and the largest commercial industrial complex on the island,” he noted.

The new facilities at Garmex Free Zone, which became operational more than two years ago, have garnered almost $200 million annually in revenue, which will be pumped back into the project.

Chairman of FCJ, Lyttleton Shirley, in his address, informed that infrastructure work has commenced for phase two, which involves the development of 5.7 acres of greenfield land on the west side of the campus to expand the complex to meet the constant demand for commercial space.

He said that phase three is in the planning stages and will result in work being carried out on the south side of the complex at the Marcus Garvey Drive entrance, a buildout of several warehouses and construction of a commercial building block.

Phase four, Mr. Shirley informed, will entail the modernisation of older buildings on the property, which will allow for vertical expansion.

He said that FCJ will also be implementing environmentally friendly practices, including water harvesting and solar energy.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, welcomed the expansion project, which he noted, will have an economic and social impact.

“This ribbon-cutting ceremony is of tremendous importance to us. The Free Zone has been a long-standing integrated feature in the lives of the people of West Kingston. Today’s ceremony is highly appreciated. The development… will definitely have an impact on the people in the community and adjoining areas,” Minister McKenzie remarked.

He expressed gratitude to FCJ for continuing to drive development in the area.