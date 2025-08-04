PM Invites Investors to Capitalise on the Many Opportunities in Agriculture

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the agricultural sector is poised for further growth, and invites investors to capitalise on the many opportunities available.

Addressing the closing ceremony for the 71st Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, in May Pen, Clarendon, on August 3, Dr. Holness said: “My call today is to the farmers who are here, but also to other Jamaican investors who are listening. Agriculture is becoming organised, and agriculture is becoming recognised.”

“When you are organised and institutions begin to recognise that organisation, then you become what is called in business terms, bankable. Agriculture is bankable and we are inviting people to come in now and invest in agriculture, invest in our agro parks and produce crops for which we can gain food independence, which becomes part of our food security strategy,” he said.

Noting that the country is now “at the best point ever in agriculture in Jamaica,” the Prime Minister informed that very soon, there will be more than 50 per cent of arable lands irrigated, which augers well for increased agricultural output.

“I had the great pleasure of breaking ground for the Pedro Plains (irrigation) project. The Essex Valley project is almost completed, and all of those projects are bringing more lands under irrigation,” he said.

Dr. Holness said the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has worked quickly to bring select lands within the agro parks, under the Agro Invest strategy.

“There are lands available for persons who are interested in investing in agriculture. I had the pleasure of looking at the Parnassus agro park (in Clarendon). With farmers from all over Jamaica, including returning residents, putting in many acres of crops, we are at a good place. We must now expand and invest in our agriculture. We must pursue a food security strategy,” he urged.

Noting that access to financing poses a challenge to many small farmers, Dr. Holness encouraged business literacy among small farmers, which he said will create greater confidence among financial institutions.

“A part of what the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) does as outreach and a part of what the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) does as outreach must begin to say to our farmers, I want you to begin to take this thing serious now, and help our farmers to develop the fundamentals of business literacy in agriculture. That is absolutely important if we are going to move to the next phase,” he said.

“We want our farmers to believe genuinely that their endeavour is respected, is valued and could qualify them to achieve a loan that helps them to grow their business. Businesses only grow when they have access to credit and that is very important,” the Prime Minister added.

Dr. Holness urged stakeholders to join the organisations within the sector, which he said will assist them in accessing the requisite support necessary to grow their enterprises.

“I am very pleased to see the level of organisation coming into agriculture and I want to encourage it, and I want to commend the people who are leading. My message therefore to my farmers is that if you are not a part of any of the organisations, please reach out and become a member. There is value for you in being organised,” he said.