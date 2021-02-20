PM Holness Welcomes Recreation Center and Distributes Tablets to Infant Schools in Olympic Gardens

Story Highlights In his keynote address, the Prime Minister said: “The big picture is to create an urban space that is almost like a town centre that is functional for the people who will use it. So right in this area, right in this stretch, you have the infant school, you will have your community park, then a few lots down, you will have the clinic which there are plans to do a total repair of that and right beside it, the Olympic Gardens police station.”

“We are transforming the community and making the lives of people much better. It Is incremental sometimes for those who live in the area; it is imperceptible but having been here now for almost 25 years, I can see where we are today versus where we were then. Major changes have happened and the lives of the people have improved,” said Prime Minister Holness.

He said, having distributed devices to students sitting exams (PEP students Grades 4-6 for primary school and CSEC students 4th -5th for secondary schools), the focus will now be on the younger ones.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has broken ground for the Andrews Mews Health Centre in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew.

The ceremony took place on Friday February 9, the at lot site 155 Olympic Way.

The Centre will be fully equipped with amenities for children, a jogging and walking trail, a green space among others.

In his keynote address, the Prime Minister said: “The big picture is to create an urban space that is almost like a town centre that is functional for the people who will use it. So right in this area, right in this stretch, you have the infant school, you will have your community park, then a few lots down, you will have the clinic which there are plans to do a total repair of that and right beside it, the Olympic Gardens police station.”

The Prime Minister also said there are plans to build another infant school and golden age home in his West Central St. Andrew constituency.

Additionally, two more parks will be developed in the Olympic and Seivwright Gardens divisions.

The developments form part of a wider strategy to create structured spaces for recreation.

“We are transforming the community and making the lives of people much better. It Is incremental sometimes for those who live in the area; it is imperceptible but having been here now for almost 25 years, I can see where we are today versus where we were then. Major changes have happened and the lives of the people have improved,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, following on his promise, moments later, the Prime Minister distributed tablets to infant schools within the Olympic Gardens area.

More than 700 students attending schools in West Central St. Andrew received devices to ensure they continue their education during the COVID pandemic.

The Prime Minister said he aims to distribute 1000 tablets and devices to students.

He said, having distributed devices to students sitting exams (PEP students Grades 4-6 for primary school and CSEC students 4th -5th for secondary schools), the focus will now be on the younger ones.

He said: “the need had to be met. Infants require tremendous educational stimulation especially now where distance learning has become the new norm.