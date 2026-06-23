PM Holness Welcomes Opportunity for Deeper US Cooperation

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, has welcomed the opportunity for deeper cooperation and heightened investment from the United States (US).

“We are very clear it is a multipolar world and we want to see more US investment. We want to see more US firms come to Jamaica,” he said.

He was responding to questions during an interview on Nationwide News on Monday (June 22), regarding priorities outlined by US Ambassador to Jamaica nominee, Kari Lake.

Ms. Lake, who was nominated for the post by US President Donald Trump in May, was addressing a Senate Foreign Relations Committee nominations hearing.

“I listened very keenly to her interview in the US Congress, and she pointed out several areas in which she intends to work with us on,” Dr. Holness highlighted.

He noted that Ms. Lake has expressed interest in cooperating in security, noting that this is an area welcomed by the Government.

“She did mention that the country was successful in bringing down its murder rate and we have worked with the United States very closely… to stem the flow of guns and to deal with the increased amount of drugs that is coming into the region,” Dr. Holness outlined.

He said, further, that Miss Lake has indicated that she is looking to working closely on commerce and trade, and that Jamaica also welcomes collaboration with the US in those areas.