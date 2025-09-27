PM Holness Urges Global Action On Climate Financing, Haiti Support, And Cuba’s Financial Inclusion

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has called for decisive global action on climate financing, enhanced support for the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, and inclusive policies that allow Cuba full participation in the global economy.

Dr. Holness, who delivered Jamaica’s National Statement during the General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday (September 26), addressed the harsh realities of climate change—its disproportionate impact on small island developing states like Jamaica, and its role in intensifying hurricanes, droughts, and erratic rainfall.

These climate disruptions, he noted, are destroying infrastructure, displacing communities, and reversing decades of development gains.

The Prime Minister emphasised that, despite limited resources, Jamaica continues to demonstrate global leadership in climate action.

The country has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, implemented a national adaptation plan with targeted resilience measures across key sectors, and remains on track to meet its renewable energy goal of 50 per cent by 2030.

Despite these achievements, Dr. Holness acknowledged that Jamaica’s efforts—like those of many small island developing states—remain severely constrained by the absence of predictable and sustained access to climate financing

“The promise of $100 billion annually remains unfulfilled. The Loss and Damage Fund established at COP28 was historic; yet its initial capitalisation of $800 million is grossly inadequate. Developed countries must honour their commitments and scale up climate finance, recognising that adaptation is a necessity for the survival of small island developing states,” he maintained.

Prime Minister Holness asserted that the global financing architecture remains fundamentally inequitable, penalising reform-oriented economies like Jamaica with high borrowing costs while ignoring their vulnerabilities.

He said Jamaica supports the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), which offers a more accurate assessment of countries’ development needs and eligibility for concessional financing—moving beyond outdated metrics based solely on per capita income.

“Jamaica also strongly supports innovative financing mechanisms, including debt-for-climate swaps, debt-for-nature swaps, and blended finance instruments that can unlock private sector investments in sustainable development projects while reducing debt burdens. We welcome initiatives such as the IMF’s (International Monetary Fund) Resilience and Sustainability Trust, and call for its expansion to support more countries in building climate resilience,” Dr. Holness stated.

With regard to Cuba, he encouraged the continuation of domestic reforms and greater integration into international systems, supported by policies that promote progress rather than perpetuate isolation.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the ongoing political instability, gang violence, and humanitarian crises affecting the people of Haiti.

He noted that, in its capacity as current Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Jamaica has played a leading role in regional efforts to restore peace and constitutional order in Haiti.

“Last year, we welcomed and participated in the deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti, and we commend Kenya’s leadership in this initiative. Despite progress made, the situation remains dire. As we contemplate next steps, we urge member states, especially those in the Security Council, to operationalise the recommendations made by the Secretary-General for a transition to a more robust hybrid mechanism to deal with the situation in Haiti,” Dr. Holness stated.

He called on Member States to provide the necessary financial and logistical support to ensure the initiative’s successful implementation.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Haiti’s governance deficit and fragile institutional framework must be comprehensively addressed.

“Once stability is restored, the international community must help rebuild democratic institutions, ensure free and fair elections, expand humanitarian relief, and invest in infrastructure to support long-term stability. Haiti’s recovery requires sustained global support,” Dr. Holness stated.

He said the crisis in Haiti exposes a broader reality, that transnational criminal networks involved in cybercrime, arms and narcotics trafficking, and people organising violence and destabilising institutions, are an existential threat to sovereign states.

“Jamaica has made significant progress in tackling gangs and reducing our homicide rate by more than 50 per cent in recent years. But we know that, unless these networks are totally dismantled, our gains remain fragile. This is why we call for nothing less than a global war on gangs, a coordinated international campaign to cut off the flow of weapons, money, and the influence that sustains them. This requires deeper engagement from all member states,” the Prime Minister outlined.

Dr. Holness urged full implementation of the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons and the International Tracing Instruments.

He further emphasised that major arms-exporting countries must tighten export controls, strengthen end-use monitoring, and enforce rigorous post-delivery verification.

“Jamaica welcomes cooperation with all partners in this fight, including the interdiction of drug trafficking vessels, provided that such operations are carried out with full respect for international law, human rights, and with the coordination and collaboration of the countries of the region,” Dr. Holness said.

He noted that while the Caribbean has established its own regional security mechanisms, these efforts remain insufficient to counter the magnitude of the transnational threats confronting the region.

“What we need is a unified front with the same urgency, resources, and coordination the world has applied to terrorism. Only then can we turn the Caribbean and, indeed, the wider region into a true zone of peace,” Dr. Holness maintained.