PM Holness Urges CARICOM Leaders to Reaffirm Regional Solidarity At Start of 49th Summit

Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has called on leaders attending the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government to reaffirm and reignite Caribbean unity ahead of key discussions over the next two days.

Dr. Holness issued the charge during the official opening ceremony at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6).

The Meeting is being held from July 6 to 8 under the theme: ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.

In his address, Dr. Holness emphasised that the theme encapsulates the essence of CARICOM’s regional mission.

“It reflects a profound truth, that security and resilience are not optional; they are foundations for prosperity… that people-centred development and strategic partnerships are not merely aspirational, they are essential. As small states, we are vulnerable, not just to global economic shocks and natural hazards, but to be marginalised in a world where power and influence often outweigh genuine need. That is why we must think strategically, act collaboratively, and remain focused on the values and interests that unite us,” the Prime Minister outlined.

He acknowledged the ongoing challenges facing the region and reaffirmed his commitment to addressing as many of these as possible.

In this regard, the CARICOM Chairman noted that ,“discussions [on Monday] will give special attention to COP 30 (the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference) preparations and climate finance, which remain defining issues for our region’s survival and prosperity.”

He stated that the 49th Regular Meeting will also serve as a critical platform for dialogue on the ongoing civil and political unrest in Haiti.

“We remain committed to advancing solutions that promote peace, stability, and development for our sister nation and ,by extension, the wider Community,” Prime Minister Holness said.

He added that the Meeting will address a broad spectrum of human and social development issues, including telecommunications, transport, industrial growth, and demographic trends.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness thanked outgoing CARICOM Chair and Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley, for ably steering CARICOM through the first six months of the year.

“She has done so with the fervour and determination and eloquence for which she is well known and admired,” he said.

In her remarks, Prime Minister Mottley noted that over the past seven years, CARICOM nations have faced immense challenges which have underscored the need for regional solidarity.

In particular, she highlighted the high cost of living across Caribbean nations, noting that it has made it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to meet their basic needs.

Ms. Mottley said CARICOM has been actively working to address this issue by pursuing trading relations with Brazil, which, she said, “will allow us to access food and meat at much cheaper prices.”

She outlined that CARICOM is also collaborating with the Caribbean Private Sector Organisation to expand supply routes and boost domestic production.

Additionally, the outgoing Chair indicated that at least two CARICOM Member States are exploring the acquisition of cargo planes to help resolve logistics challenges across the region.

She further shared that discussions on establishing a regional ferry system will be held during the 49th Regular Meeting.

Prime Minister Mottley extended her best wishes to Dr Holness as he, “takes up the mantle of leadership of this regional institution, at the very time when the region needs it more than ever.”

Meanwhile, CARICOM Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett, in declaring the Conference open, commended Prime Minister Mottley for her decisive and forward-looking leadership amid troubling geopolitical developments over the past six months.

She welcomed Prime Minister Holness in his new role, noting that “as Lead Head on External Trade Negotiations in CARICOM’s quasi cabinet, Prime Minister Holness is strategically placed to pilot us through the current uncertainties of the international trading system.”

Dr. Barnett further thanked Dr. Holness for the leadership role Jamaica has played in efforts to strengthen security and stability in Haiti.

“Mr. Chairman, you can be assured of the continued support of the Secretariat as you lead our Community’s agenda for the next six months,” she said.

Dr. Barnett urged key stakeholders attending the Conference to retain focused on the core purpose of the regional partnership – the prosperity, security and well-being of all the people of the Caribbean.

“Let this 49th Meeting be a defining moment in the history of our integration movement, where we stand resolutely together, supporting the hopes and aspirations of all our citizens,” she encouraged.