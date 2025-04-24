PM Holness Meets with Private-Sector Leaders to Discuss Trade and Economic Issues

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, met with private-sector leaders on Thursday (April 24) to discuss urgent international trade-related issues, including global tariffs and the existing domestic and world economic environment.

He was joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and other government officials for the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) Partners’ Circle breakfast meeting at the PSOJ headquarters in Kingston.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Holness assured members of the private sector that the Government will continue to strategically engage bilateral partners on critical issues.

“So, you would have noticed that we (Government) have taken a very strategic approach; we have avoided hyperbolic comments. We have been very measured in our statements and we have sought to engage… that’s critical. Our policy is that we must always be at the table, because that’s the only way we’re going to know what is happening; and I give the private sector the assurance that you will not have to suffer at the altar of ideology.

“We do not sacrifice our principles. But we are also very practical and understand that the world changes, and what we must be is agile and responsive enough to be able to absorb shocks, find opportunities and take advantage of opportunities and pivot when necessary,” he said.

Dr. Holness further indicated that the Government has been restructuring internally to “survive” the changing dynamic.

“We saw it coming a long time ago. So I give you that commitment… we are changing. The Government is making sure that what we do is strategic and you would have seen that. There were many concerns about whether or not Jamaica would be asked to do away with Cuban doctors, and visa issues and mass deportation and all of these. We have been at the table and we have been negotiating… in our general engagement,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness indicated that, annually, he meets with critical stakeholders in the United States. These, he said, include but are not limited to representatives of the Justice Department and Department of Defense.

“[This] just to ensure that we are known, our positions are known, they know what our position is, and concerns that they have they can raise with us. There is this constant engagement at the highest-level positions possible to make sure that Jamaica’s interests are maintained… [that] your tax dollars are put to very good use in terms of how we negotiate on your behalf on trade matters and foreign policy matters,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Senator Johnson Smith said the Government will defend Jamaica’s interests and balance them as best as possible with the region.

She further noted that processes exist, “not only for us to take defensive positions but proactive ones, as well, where you see opportunities”.

“There are opportunities that you can raise for us to advance, [and] we will advance them, that is the work that we do,” the Minister assured.

Senator Johnson Smith indicated that other matters discussed during the meeting include – Jamaica’s geostrategic positioning, issues relating to the new tariffs that have been imposed and other changes which have been occurring globally; energy; plans in respect of reducing bureaucracy and improving productivity which are critical pillars to Jamaica’s growth agenda; diversification of market access and leveraging the access that already exists but is underutilised.

“It was an entirely positive and optimistic engagement, one that recognises that certain and steady hands are important at this time, [and] moderate thinking which is strategic. These are absolutely critical to Jamaica being able to leverage all of the hard-won gains that we have attained and being able to propel us to the next level of inclusive growth,” she told JIS News.