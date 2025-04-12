PM Holness Hails US$13M Kingston Gateway Complex As Logistics Sector Game-Changer

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the US$13 million Kingston Gateway Commercial and Warehouse Complex is poised to become a landmark development, impacting not only Kingston but also strengthening Jamaica’s logistics and commercial ecosystem as a whole.

Situated at 221-223 Marcus Garvey Drive within Kingston’s bustling industrial corridor, the project will feature 21 warehouses offering 112,000 square feet of rentable space built to global standards.

“We take this project as a physical symbol of confidence in Jamaica’s growth trajectory. Confidence in resilience and innovation of our private sector and confidence in partnerships, public and private, that are shaping a modern, prosperous future for our country,” he said during Friday’s (April 11) groundbreaking ceremony.

Dr. Holness commended the vision of SAJE Logistics Infrastructure Limited and Proven Properties Limited, highlighting their joint venture as a shining example of what Jamaican businesses can achieve by uniting their strengths, merging logistics with real estate expertise and investing boldly in the nation’s developmental potential.

“Kingston Gateway, situated strategically at the entrance to Port Bustamante, is not only about concrete, steel and glass. It is about connectivity, it is about enabling commerce, it is about unlocking value – economic value, logistical value and community value,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said the facility places its tenants at the centre of Jamaica’s trade infrastructure, adding that that makes sense economically, spatially and strategically.

“It also makes sense in terms of the policy direction that my Government has been pursuing with clear intention over the past several years. Jamaica is in a new phase of its development; we are not where we were 10 years ago. The macroeconomic stability that we have fought hard to secure is now bearing fruit in the form of increased investor confidence, both local and foreign. Today, projects like Kingston Gateway are not exceptions, they are becoming the norm; and let me be clear, it did not happen by accident, it was by deliberate instrumental, strategic, well thought out actions,” he said.

Dr. Holness reiterated the Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investments.

“Our Administration has made a priority of the creation of an enabling environment through fiscal discipline, public sector modernisation and resilience building; and now we are on the path towards the reduction of inefficiency and bureaucracy that is stifling growth,” he said.

Proven Properties Limited Chief Executive Officer, Aisha Campbell, said the project will transform just under four acres of land into a state-of-the-art logistics complex.

“This project aligns with our vision and greater responsibility to catalyse economic growth, create jobs and position Jamaica as a logistics hub of choice,” she said.

Chair of Kingston Gateway and SAJE Logistics Infrastructure, Kim Clarke, said the initiative represents a bold step towards strengthening Jamaica’s position as a premier logistics location.

In welcoming development of the mixed-use commercial offices and warehouse complex, Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, said it is likely to lift the operating standards of the multiple legacy projects and facilities currently occupying space in the surrounding area.