PM Holness Applauds Fathers Committed to Strengthening Families

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has commended fathers who are committed to playing pivotal roles in strengthening families and, by extension, the nation.

Describing fatherhood as one of life’s most sacred callings, Dr. Holness acknowledged fathers who embrace their responsibilities and make sacrifices for their children.

He pointed out that, “across Jamaica… we honour the fathers… who provide for their families [and] give guidance to their children”.

“They may not be featured in headlines, and some may not even be given presents, but they are there; they are present and they contribute,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

He was addressing a special Father’s Day function at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday (June 11).

The event honoured fathers who are staff members of the Office of the Prime Minister, Jamaica House and the Office of the Cabinet.

Dr. Holness emphasised that Father’s Day, being observed on Sunday, June 15, “is more than just a date on the calendar.”

“It is a moment for reflection, a moment to reaffirm and a moment for the community to embrace the important role of fatherhood, not just in the development of the family, but in the development of the nation,” he stated.

The Prime Minister noted that fatherhood in Jamaica is a “complex experience”.

“Our history and society have shaped how fatherhood is experienced, sometimes in silence, sometimes in struggle, sometimes in strength, oftentimes in sacrifice… but always in love,” he stated.

Dr. Holness pointed out that although research from the Caribbean Child Development Centre and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has shown that a significant number of Jamaican households are female-led, it also highlights the importance of fathers in the home.

“There is a growing appreciation of the importance of the male role model in the presence of the child, particularly in the early stages of… development. This is, therefore, growing acknowledgment of the importance of having the father involved in the child’s development and, indeed, involved in the household in which the child is growing up,” he further noted.

The Prime Minister pointed out that fathers also provide emotional support and stability for their children, adding “Fatherhood is more than just a financial contribution; it is the strength you give the child.”

Dr. Holness emphasised that young fathers are expected to play a greater role in shaping future leaders and guiding their children away from criminal activities.

“Today, we need more of our fathers to be prepared, not to just walk up to the school gate, but we need them to be able to participate in the PTAs (Parent/Teachers Association meetings), to spend more time at the child’s school with their sports and other extracurricular activities to ensure that your children do well,” he further stated.

The Prime Minister maintained that “much more is expected of you as fathers, particularly in the case… where we have gangs that are active, that are looking to play the father role in the lives of our young men”.

“We need our young fathers to step up and ensure that your children do not get recruited into these gangs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness urged fathers who may not be fulfilling their role to “step up”, join those who are, and provide the critical support their children need.

“If all our fathers play their part, Jamaica will be a far better place,” he underscored.