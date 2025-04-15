PM Highlights Significance of Dedicated Rural School Bus System

The Government’s investment in the establishment of a dedicated rural school bus system will serve to improve the academic performance of students, as well as stem incidents of deviant behaviour, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

“The school rules for the physical plant of the schools will apply to the bus, so a student on this bus is still under the jurisdiction of the school as it relates to conduct and discipline,” the Prime Minister noted.

Dr. Holness was addressing journalists at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) recently, where Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, introduced the first refurbished school bus procured from the United States as a prototype for the buses to establish the school bus fleet.

Starting September 2025, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will commence phased implementation of a dedicated school bus system for rural Jamaica.

Under phase one, 50 buses will be procured by early June to commence refurbishing work, so they can be put into service in September 2025 for the start of the new school year.

The new system will facilitate subsidised fares for all students, making commute equitable and affordable; provide a safe and comfortable environment for transport; and limit children’s exposure to the public transportation system.

“I am happy that we are finally at a point where we can bring in buses that are dedicated public transportation for students. In other words, when this is fully rolled out, Jamaica will have a comprehensive school bus system. It will also bring a level of decency and standardisation to our students and improve our students’ performance at school. Not having the discomfort and inconvenience, late arrival, the exposure to all kinds of deviant behaviour, I think that this is going to be transformational,” Dr. Holness said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said the system will address the issue of absenteeism among students, particularly in the rural sections of the island.

“[Regarding] the truancy issue, our young people missing school is more pronounced in our rural areas, and one reason for that is the expense of transportation. What is being done is going to transform these communities and transform the lives of our children because it will be easier for their parents to afford the transportation costs,” the Minister said.

“This is such a big deal, because when our children miss school it really impacts their learning. This rural bus system is going to be transformational in our education system,” she added.

The system will be jointly operated by the Ministries of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport.

A Memorandum of Understanding is to be signed with the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) for the maintenance of the buses.