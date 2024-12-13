PM Hands Over Keys to 36 Housing Units in St. Paul’s Lane

Thirty-six families at St. Paul’s Lane in Tower Hill, St. Andrew, whose houses were destroyed by fire years ago are the proud beneficiaries of new homes, just in time for Christmas.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, handed over the keys to the new homeowners on Wednesday (Dec. 11).

A collaborative undertaking involving the National Housing Trust (NHT), Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ), Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), National Water Commission (NWC) and Ashtrom Building Systems Limited, the St. Paul’s Lane housing development includes access to basic infrastructure such as roads, water and sewage systems.

The handing over ceremony marked a significant milestone in the Government’s ongoing efforts to improve housing conditions and facilitate urban renewal in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Holness, who delivered the keynote address, shared his long-standing connection of St. Paul’s Lane where he serves as Member of Parliament.

“I came into this constituency in 1997… one of the first places I visited was this area,” he said, highlighting the transformation of the community from informal settlements to newly constructed houses.

He said that broader infrastructure improvements are planned for St. Paul’s Lane, including zinc fence removal, and a golden age home for elderly residents.

“If we uplift the conditions under which people live, the physical conditions, it will elevate their minds as well,” he pointed out.

Chairman of the HAJ, Norman Brown, encouraged the beneficiaries to “see this as your investment and to make every effort to protect it.”

Chairman of the NHT, Linval Freeman, in his remarks, said “this project is a testament of our collective commitment to ensuring that everyone has a place called home. Together, we are not just building houses, we are fostering a community where everyone can grow, thrive and realise their potential.”

He noted that the NHT has a mandate to deliver 43,000 housing solutions and having already delivered over 11,000 units, “I will say, today, we are well on our way to achieving this mandate.”