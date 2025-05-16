PM Hands Over Houses in St. Thomas (PHOTOS)

Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third left), looks on as Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), cuts the ribbon to Jahmel McGowan’s (second left) new home in Grants Pen, St. Thomas. Also sharing the moment are (from left) Councillor for the Llandewey Division, Andrea Patience (partially hidden); Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams; and Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, James Robertson.