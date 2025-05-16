PM Hands Over Houses in St. Thomas (PHOTOS) May 16, 2025 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Photo: Yhomo HutchinsonPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third left), looks on as Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), cuts the ribbon to Jahmel McGowan’s (second left) new home in Grants Pen, St. Thomas. Also sharing the moment are (from left) Councillor for the Llandewey Division, Andrea Patience (partially hidden); Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams; and Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, James Robertson. The Full Story Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (seated right), listens keenly as beneficiary under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), Denise Chito, expresses gratitude at the handover ceremony for her new house in Albion, St. Thomas, on May 15. Also in attendance are Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, James Robertson, and three of Ms. Chito’s children (from left, standing) De-Jeanai, Faith and Deneisa Campbell. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, looks on as an excited Carline Williams enters her new home in Highbury, St. Thomas. Ms. Williams was one of four beneficiaries under the New Social Housing Programme ((NSHP) in the parish to receive keys to housing units from Prime Minister Holness on Thursday (May 15).