PM Hails The Late Christopher Bovell

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has hailed former Senator and attorney-at-law Christopher Bovell as a man of “unquestioned integrity”, whose life was defined by service and a deep commitment to Jamaica.

Mr. Bovell, who was 87 years old, passed away on January 14, 2026.

His life and legacy were celebrated during a thanksgiving service held at the St. Margaret’s Anglican Church in Kingston today (February 10).

In a tribute to the former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Treasurer, Dr. Holness lauded his contributions to both the public and private sectors.

He also reflected on the remarkable composure that defined Mr. Bovell’s professional and personal life, noting that “in times of challenge and uncertainty, it is useful to have even characters… people who will maintain focus, people who will be objective, and people who will speak truth to authority quietly”.

He pointed out that Mr. Bovell also had a fulfilling career in the private sector, where he served with excellence as one of Jamaica’s top Corporate lawyers and as a member of the board of GraceKennedy, one of Jamaica’s foremost corporate institutions.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness noted that when he became Prime Minister, he benefited from Mr. Bovell’s wisdom, as the Attorney would write him notes and later WhatsApp messages offering advice.

“I appreciated that because, in many ways, he was fulfilling his duty as a Jamaican. I’m certain that he wanted to see his Government succeed… and so I found that his private interventions were quite useful and very much appreciated,” the Prime Minister stated.

In his tribute, Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz who worked with Mr. Bovell as Deputy Treasurer for the JLP, said Mr. Bovell was a great patriot who served Jamaica well in many capacities.

“His leadership was not loud or boastful… . It was grounded in integrity, discipline, and a deep loyalty to the mission we shared for our beloved party,” Mr. Vaz stated.

He emphasised that the former Senator was a gentle man whose tone was always measured and his approach diplomatic.

“One of his greatest gifts was the way he valued people. He never hesitated to thank those around him, no matter how small their contribution might have seemed. He understood that organisations are built not only on money and plans but on people, each one deserving of respect. When correction was needed, he delivered it with such grace that staff walked away not diminished but grateful,” Mr. Vaz affirmed.

He credited Mr. Bovell’s impact on his life for shaping him as a public servant.

“Many of us learned by watching him, absorbing the quiet lessons he offered through example, rather than instruction… . I thank Mr. B for mentoring me and believing in me always, despite the noise,” the Minister added.

Mr. Bovell served as a Government Senator from 1983 to 1989 and was honoured with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class (CD) for his service in 1994.

He was also a long-standing member of the Jamaican Bar Association, a Notary Public, a member of the General Legal Council and served on several Government Boards.