PM Hails Success in Crime Reduction

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has hailed the work of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in achieving sustained reduction in crime and violence across the country.

He noted the significant success in dismantling gang activity, which was a major driver of crime, necessitating the need for Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) and States of Public Emergency (SOEs).

“We had 20 communities that the rate of crime in these communities self-selected them for the implementation of a ZOSO or an SOE, because the crime was increasing and there was a threat to life and property. Nowadays, you cannot think of such a community,” the Prime Minister said.

He was speaking at the just-concluded ‘Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0’, at the National Arena in Kingston.

He commended the “excellent leadership” in the Force.

“There’s a clear direction, there is a clear doctrine, a clear mission, and the level of morale has never been higher,” the Prime Minister said.

He urged increased focus on “building the connection with the public”, contending that disharmony between the police and citizens creates space for criminals to exist.

“Our job now is to close out that space. So, there is much work to be done on the part of the security forces to ensure that every action they take, the people of Jamaica will appreciate it, will understand what they’re doing, and we will feel safe,” the Prime Minister said.

The JCF’s expo provided insight into how quality, people-centred leadership and cutting-edge technology are reshaping the nation’s approach to policing.

It featured thematic zones showcasing operational innovations, service improvements, and community partnerships.

Key portfolios such as crime and security, Force development and logistics, strategic operations, and professional standards oversight were on display, offering the public a rare opportunity to engage directly with the leaders driving reform.