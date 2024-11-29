PM Hails New St. Ann Custos as Visionary Leader

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has hailed the new Custos of St. Ann, Joseph Issa, as a “visionary leader, a dedicated philanthropist and a champion of innovation”.

He was addressing the official installation ceremony on Thursday (November 28) at the historic Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann’s Bay, where Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, presented Mr. Issa with the Grand Commission and the Magistrates’ Roll.

Dr. Holness said the appointment is a well-deserved recognition for Mr. Issa’s lifetime of service to Jamaica, especially to the people of St. Ann.

He highlighted Mr. Issa’s significant contributions to the garden parish, including in business, his support for underprivileged students and his promotion of environmental initiatives.

“His engagements in St. Ann, whether through sports programmes or hosting the internationally renowned Jamaica International Backgammon Championship, highlights his passion for fostering local development and enhancing Jamaica’s global appeal,” Dr. Holness underscored.

“St. Ann is fortunate to have a leader of your calibre to guide its people towards greater unity, opportunity, progress, prosperity and peace. We look forward to seeing the transformative impact that you will have as Custos of the parish,” he added.

The Governor-General said that Mr. Issa’s extensive leadership, experience and commitment to the well-being of others positions him to guide St. Ann into a new era of growth and progress.

As Custos Rotulorum, Mr. Issa will oversee the parish’s 548 justices of the peace (JPs), the Governor-General said, noting that this responsibility emphasises his crucial role in maintaining the integrity of justice and governance.

“The role of the Custos is far more than a ceremonial title. It is a cornerstone of justice and governance, bridging State with the people, and fostering collaboration between members of parliament, local communities and law enforcement,” he pointed out.

The Governor-General expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Custos, Norma Walters and her husband, Radcliffe Walters, who collectively served the parish for more than two decades.

Mr. Radcliffe’s tenure as Custos from 1999 to 2013 was seamlessly followed by his wife’s leadership from 2014 to 2024.

“Together, they nurtured a strong sense of community and worked tirelessly to enhance the social fabric of St. Ann. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on the parish, and for this St. Ann owes them its deepest thanks,” the Governor General said.

Mr. Issa, in his response, expressed deep appreciation for the trust placed in him and vowed to work alongside the parish’s dedicated team of JPs to enhance the linkages between government and communities.

He also underscored the significance of promoting greater civic pride, particularly in schools, noting that this is the most essential ingredient to develop “better and more productive youth in our society”.

He promised to ensure that no compromises will be made in upholding the integrity of the justice system.

The Custos also acknowledged the monumental contributions of the Walters family to St. Ann.

“I wish to thank our more-than-500-strong team of dedicated JPs whose sterling contribution to the office of the Custos has inspired me,” Mr. Issa said.