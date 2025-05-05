PM Hails Late Wellesley Bolt as Symbol of National Pride

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has hailed the late Wellesley Bolt, father of sprint icon Usain Bolt, as a role model and a symbol of national pride.

Addressing the thanksgiving service held on Sunday (May 5) at Falmouth Seventh-day Adventist Church in Trelawny, Dr. Holness said the man, whose love and guidance helped shape a son who has inspired millions worldwide, was nothing short of “remarkable”.

“This is why I chose to speak today, to honour not only Wellesley Bolt but also the foundation that supported Usain’s rise. His achievements are a testament to the strength of family, discipline, and determination,” he said.

“Usain has said that whatever he is today, it is because of his parents. His humility and gratitude remind us all that greatness begins at home. It’s not easy to be a world champion, and I am certain that his village-raising was instrumental in shaping his extraordinary journey,” The Prime Minister noted.

He urged the congregation and all Jamaicans to continue praying for Usain and his family.

“Let us send strength, comfort, and love to his entire family. Jennifer, his brothers, sisters and loved ones. May God’s grace be upon them all,” Dr. Holness said.

“Every Jamaican feels the loss today. As Prime Minister, I have a duty and a responsibility to speak on behalf of our entire country. We love you, Usain, and we are here for you during this time of grief,” Dr. Holness assured.

Usain, in his tribute, shared heartfelt lessons learned from his late father. “He was tough but loving, always kind to those in need,” he said.

“My dad’s generosity taught me the importance of kindness and giving without hesitation. His example shaped who I am today, and I carry his lessons with me every step,” he added.