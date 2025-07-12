PM Hails Impact of Fund Set Up to Support Hurricane Beryl Recovery

The Building a Better Jamaica Fund, established in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, has been hailed by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, as one of the most extensive and effective post-disaster recovery operations in Jamaica’s modern history.

The initiative, set up by the National Commercial Bank (NCB), and launched on July 8, 2024 at Jamaica House, galvanised support locally and internationally for the country’s recovery efforts.

It raised $459 million, surpassing its target of $300 million, and bringing relief assistance to 12,685 families.

“We reached 1,191 farmers and fishers, safeguarding their livelihoods and food security; repaired or rebuilt 1,821 homes and community facilities; procured and installed water pumping generators benefiting more than 3,000 residents; and achieving a 96 per cent fund utilisation rate, underscoring transparency, discipline and good stewardship,” the Prime Minister said.

“These achievements represent lives restored, communities revitalised and hope rekindled,” he noted, at a function hosted by NCB at the S Hotel in Kingston on Thursday (July 11), to provide details about the impact of the fund.

Prime Minster Holness said the initiative was a call to action, which was answered swiftly and generously by partners across every sector to assist persons affected by the storm, which damaged homes, displaced families and disrupted livelihoods.

“That was a call amplified by the extraordinary commitment of Michael Lee Chin and the NCB Foundation, whose pledge to match every dollar donated up to $150 million helped to galvanise a national movement,” he said.

Dr. Holness commended the generous support of NCB and all the stakeholders who donated to the effort.

“That is the true power of this partnership. In the wake of adversity, it is not just (about) restoring structures but impacting lives and ensuring resilience,” he said.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on July 3, 2024, causing extensive damage, particularly in the parishes of St. Elizabeth and Clarendon.