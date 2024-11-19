PM Hails Civil Servants for Tireless Service

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has hailed Jamaica’s civil servants for their tireless service and commitment to nation building.

He noted that the civil service represents over 118,000 dedicated individuals who play a pivotal role in national development.

“Their contribution to the efficiency and modernisation of Government services is commendable,” Dr. Holness said, in a message read by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, during the Civil Service Week 2024 Church Service on Sunday (November 17).

The service was held at the Church of the Open Bible in Kingston.

The week is being observed from November 17-23 under the theme: ‘Advancing the Vision, Building a Nation’.

It will focus on the invaluable role of civil servants as the engine that powers the Government’s services to the nation.

Prime Minister Holness said the observance, “honours and celebrates the unwavering commitment and hard work of our civil servants, whose dedication has been a driving force in the country’s progress.”

He noted that since 1992, Civil Service Week has highlighted the excellence of the country’s nation builders in the public service, who selflessly work to improve the lives of all Jamaicans.

“As Ministries, Departments and Agencies engage in public awareness and foster camaraderie through this week’s celebrations, I encourage each civil servant to continue their outstanding work,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness noted that upholding a culture of excellence is crucial in strengthening public trust and building a Jamaica characterised by reliability, honesty and objectivity.

Highlighting Government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of civil servants, the Prime Minister said it has achieved significant strides in improving benefits, raising salaries and ensuring fair compensation for workers.

“In 2022, the Government took a major step to acknowledge and reward the hard work of civil servants by implementing an unprecedented salary increase. This raise was part of a broader initiative to bring civil service compensation more in line with the costs of living and to show our appreciation for their dedication,” he pointed out.

Dr. Holness noted that the increase has had a positive impact on thousands of workers across Jamaica, enhancing their quality of life and providing greater security for their families.

“May this Civil Service Week inspire continued dedication as we work together to build a prosperous and modern Jamaica,” he said.