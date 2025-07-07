Pm Gifts Locally Made Bag to Caricom Secretary-general (PHOTOS) July 7, 2025 Listen CARICOM Share Photo: TTPresentation 2 Prime Minister and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, points out the Bresheh branding on a bag embossed with the CARICOM logo to Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla Barnett. Dr. Holnesss presented the locally made bag to Dr. Barnett at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on Saturday (July 5), where the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM is under way. Jamaica is hosting the meeting under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’. The Full Story Prime Minister and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, shows Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla Barnett, the CARICOM logo on the Bresheh-branded bag, which he presented to her at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on Saturday (July 5), where the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in under way. Jamaica is hosting the meeting under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’ Prime Minister and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, presents a Bresheh-branded bag embossed with the CARICOM logo to Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla Barnett. The presentation was made at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on Saturday (July 5), where the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM is under way. Jamaica is hosting the meeting under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.