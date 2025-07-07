Pm Gifts Locally Made Bag to Caricom Secretary-general (PHOTOS)

Presentation 2 Prime Minister and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, points out the Bresheh branding on a bag embossed with the CARICOM logo to Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla Barnett. Dr. Holnesss presented the locally made bag to Dr. Barnett at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on Saturday (July 5), where the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM is under way. Jamaica is hosting the meeting under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok No Privacy policy