PM Cuts Ribbon for US$1-Billion Harmony Cove Development

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (July 22), cut the ribbon for the US$1-billion Harmony Cove development in Duncans, Trelawny, which promises to be a transformative project for the parish and the wider Jamaica.

The large-scale tourism and real estate project, which will span 2,300 acres of land on the northwestern coast of Jamaica, between Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, is a partnership between Nexus Luxury Collection and the Government of Jamaica.

The multi-phase project will include luxury hotels, residential villas, recreational facilities, and entertainment options, including a casino, creating employment for thousands of Jamaicans.

Prime Minister Holness, in his keynote address, described the project as “revoluntionary”, noting that Jamaicans will benefit from the investment.

He noted that the Government’s involvement is rooted in rigorous planning, extensive negotiations and a cautious approach to investment.

“Projects of this size involve many risks – fiscal, environmental, social. Governments must be cautious, not just looking at the numbers but also at the long-term implications,” he pointed out, underscoring the Government’s focus on balancing economic growth with responsible fiscal management.

He noted that during the negotiations with Nexus “we stayed the course, understanding the risks and working tirelessly to reach an agreement that protects Jamaica’s interests”.

“We negotiated carefully to ensure that the Government did not give up more than necessary. Jamaicans will benefit significantly from this project, receiving more than what incentives alone would justify,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the project’s benefits extend beyond economic gains to include social and community development.

“This project is for the people – the vendors in Coronation Market, those in Duncans, Stewart Town, Wakefield, Clark’s Town. It’s for all Jamaicans. And yes, the investors will profit, because we believe that profit and public benefit are not mutually exclusive,” he said.

Dr. Holness said the project underscores the Government’s balanced approach to development, which is aimed at fostering investment while safeguarding public resources and creating enduring benefits for all Jamaicans.

The Harmony Cove development is envisioned as a premier resort community designed to attract both international visitors and residents.

The project is part of Jamaica’s broader efforts to boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.