PM Condemns Waltham Park Road Killings, Pledges to Go After Gangs

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government will not relent in its efforts to disrupt criminal gangs, protect communities and create a safer Jamaica.

He gave the assurance during a visit to the Waltham Park Road area of St. Andrew on Tuesday (Nov. 26), where five persons were shot and killed on Monday night (Nov. 25).

The Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the grieving families and assured them that every effort will be made to bring those responsible to justice.

He condemned the incident, which he said, reflected a disturbing trend of “multiple victim violent incidents,” which are “highly likely” gang related.

He noted that while the security forces have made inroads in dismantling gangs, with the number reduced from 300 to 180, a core still exists in communities.

He said that the security forces will continue to pursue them. “We will not relent in going after the gangs and gang members,” the Prime Minister declared.

He said that the Administration has taken “careful note” of the change in the nature of homicides with multiple victims from one incident.

“We are very much concerned that it is a growing profile in the homicides that are being committed, essentially by gangs,” he said, noting that he has given a policy directive that incidents involving multiple victims must be “specially dealt with.”

“We are going to make the necessary changes in law to deal with them. We consider them acts of terror, and we are examining the law to see what other penalties, what other deterrence can be placed in the law, to prevent criminals and criminal-minded people from carrying out these acts,” the Prime Minister said.

Imploring persons to tell what they know, he informed that a $30 million fund exists to reward people who provide information on last night’s incident.

He assured that the identities of persons, who come forward with information will be protected.