PM Commissions Irrigation System to Serve Agro Park in Clarendon

A modern irrigation system to serve the 700-acre Parnassus Agro Park in Clarendon was commissioned into service on April 23 by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

“We have allotted 400 of those acres specifically for small farmers. In everything we do, we think about every sector of Jamaica; we are making sure small farmers are included here at Parnassus,” Dr. Holness said.

He also announced that a certain amount has been allocated to women, youth and persons with disabilities and, already, some 240 of the existing farmers in the area had been trained in various farming techniques by the HEART/NSTA Trust.

The project was funded from a grant of ₤17 million (J$3.5 billion) by the British Government, through the Caribbean Investment Fund.

“Agriculture is not just a pillar of our economy; it is the foundation of our national food security. As global supply chains face increasing pressure and climate change threatens traditional productive systems, it is more important than ever that we, as a country, can feed ourselves. A strong agricultural sector ensures that our people have access to affordable, nutritious food, even in times of crises,” Dr. Holness said.

“This will reduce our dependence on imports and protect us from external shocks,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

He noted that in a world now marked by geopolitical tensions, rising energy costs and unpredictable commodity markets, food security is now a matter of national security.

Only about 40 per cent of Jamaica’s land mass is arable and just about 15 per cent of that amount is irrigated. But, under an extensive irrigation project being undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, when completed, the Southern Plains Agricultural Project, Pedro Plains and Essex Valley irrigation projects will improve to 20, the percentage of arable lands under irrigation.

For her part, British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, said the United Kingdom (UK) Government was proud to have funded the vital agricultural development project, which speaks directly to the needs of Jamaica.

“This project will supply nine and half million gallons of water per day and make a real difference,” the High Commissioner said.

She emphasised that the project would provide support to those who need it most, thereby strengthening the capacity of local farmers, including women, youth and the disabled.

Meanwhile, Anita Facey, speaking on behalf of farmers who received leases for land at the Agro Park, said land is not just a physical asset but a cornerstone of economic development, social stability and cultural heritage.

“The lands that are now in our possession will be used for three key areas – to increase the nation’s GDP by sound entrepreneurial practices; to reduce the food import bill, and to improve social stability, because land ownership fosters a stable and cohesive society, while promoting the development of our communities,” Ms. Facey said.

The proud co-owner of 11.5 acres of land said she planned to produce cassava on her plot.

Ms. Facey said the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has projected that for the current year, some 31,833 metric tons of cassava would be produced, but it would be more when her crop is added.

She added that her cassava crop would also assist in the mitigation of soil erosion and improve agricultural health along the southern belt.