PM Calls for Redoubling of Efforts in Support of Haiti

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has highlighted the need for CARICOM to intensify efforts in the international community for the restoration of peace and security in Haiti.

He noted that the international momentum in support of the French-speaking Caribbean island seems to have slowed.

“We cannot be true to our CARICOM principles if we do not redouble our efforts in the international community to garner support for the mission in Haiti. We cannot leave our brothers and sisters in Haiti at the mercy of gangs,” Dr. Holness said.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on July 6.

Dr. Holness, who is the new CARICOM Chair, said there is need to intensify efforts, including deploying a multinational force and advancing long-term development initiatives aimed at stabilising Haiti.

He declared that regional security and the well-being of the Haitian people will remain top priorities during his tenure.

Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley, also lamented the international community’s slow response to the Haitian crisis.

“More people were killed last year in Haiti than in any other country on Earth, including war zones. Despite promises, the international support remains insufficient, and the suffering continues – displacement, food insecurity, and loss of life,” she pointed out.

She acknowledged the deployment of Kenyan troops to support Haiti’s police efforts but noted that without adequate equipment, resources, and sustained international commitment, such efforts will fall short.

“Honest, realistic discussions are needed about what is possible… the pace of progress must be accelerated if we are to prevent more lives from being lost and more dignity from being eroded,” Prime Minister Mottley said.

CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, reminded delegates that the regional integration movement is built on the principle of ‘One Love, One Heart’.

She underscored that the collective prosperity, security, and well-being of all Caribbean citizens depend on strong, unified action, especially regarding Haiti’s crisis.

“We stand resolutely together, supporting the hopes and aspirations of all our citizens,” she said.

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in his remarks, said that no CARICOM nation, regardless of size or economic capacity, must be left behind.