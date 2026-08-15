PM Calls for Greater Efficiency and Execution Across Public Service

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is calling for greater efficiency and a stronger focus on execution across the public service, as the government moves to accelerate the delivery of policies, programmes and services.

Addressing the Permanent Secretaries’ Board Retreat at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in St. Ann on Friday (August 14), Dr. Holness said Jamaica has established strong institutions and developed strategies across every major area of national development, but greater emphasis must now be placed on getting things done.

“Increasingly, the decisive question is not whether we have a plan. We have plans [but]…can we execute the plans that we have? That is the real question,” he stated.

Dr. Holness noted that the country must be able to translate policies and decisions into tangible results for Jamaicans in a timely manner.

He emphasised that achieving greater speed and efficiency does not mean circumventing established procedures or compromising accountability.

“I am not asking you to break compliance. I am not asking you to become lawless,” he told his audience.

Dr. Holness said Permanent Secretaries are central to the country’s transformation, given their responsibility for ensuring that Government policy is translated into effective administration.

He noted that while Ministers determine what the Government seeks to accomplish, Permanent Secretaries have a critical role in determining how those objectives can be achieved within the law.

“The permanent secretary must help to determine how it can be accomplished lawfully, efficiently and effectively, and organize the ministry to get it done,” he said.



Dr. Holness also urged Permanent Secretaries to ensure that the administrative machinery of Government operates with the required urgency.

“I urge our permanent secretaries to ensure that the administration is moving with speed and alacrity; faithfully and consistently to execute the lawful mandates given,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that greater efficiency is becoming increasingly important, as Jamaica navigates rapid global economic and technological changes.

“The most valuable resource is efficiency. Efficiency is a resource. Time is money,” Dr. Holness said.

He added that improving efficiency must become a national priority, beginning with the public sector.

“Jamaica must become the most efficient country in this region, because that’s the only resource that is going to protect our economy for the future,” the Prime Minister said.

“The entire society now needs to be looking at how we become more efficient and it has to start with the public service. It starts with our permanent secretaries,” he added.