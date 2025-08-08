PM Breaks Ground for ‘The Haven’

A total of 83 residents of Hanover Street in Central Kingston who have been living in dilapidated and unsafe dwellings will be provided with safe, modern shelter by the Government of Jamaica.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (August 7), broke ground for the $189-million housing development at 4 East Avenue, dubbed ‘The Haven’.

Construction on the 18-unit housing solution, being done through the tenement upgrading component of the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), will begin on Monday (August 11), with completion targeted for August 2026.

The beneficiaries, some of whom have been impacted by fires, include 38 children.

Speaking at the ceremony to break ground for the project, Dr. Holness noted that the high-density development, to be built on just over a quarter acre of land, will include a commercial/shop space.

He noted that The Haven is the eighth ground-breaking ceremony under the tenement yard component of the NSHP.

The aim is to redevelop and rebuild these yards, which contain multi-family dwellings, transforming them into safe housing for vulnerable Jamaicans.

The Prime Minister said it is the intention of the Government to undertake a massive urban renewal and regeneration programme in communities and constituencies like Central Kingston.

“That is why we have announced, through the National Housing Trust (NHT), something called the small developers programme [where], if you own land in communities like Central Kingston, you can partner with the NHT… to build on that land with greater density, specifically targeted to low-income housing solutions,” he pointed out.

He emphasised that the Government is putting in place an avenue “for the private sector to start to reinvest in communities like these”.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams, told residents that the development is “aptly called The Haven because when it is completed, the new units will be your haven, your place of safety and refuge”.

She explained that the project, which will be undertaken by Yardworks Construction Company Limited will feature a mix of studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units to accommodate families of varying sizes.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kingston Central, Donovan Williams, in his remarks, expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry and Government in transforming the housing landscape of the constituency and giving residents hope for the future.

He pointed out that several other properties in the constituency have been identified and are being assessed for housing development.

“Recently, we had a tour by the Housing Agency of Jamaica. They visited about three properties in the constituency that they are looking at to develop more housing units. So Central Kingston, the future is bright,” he said.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries, Tamara Stewart, emphasised that the development is bringing hope and dignity back to residents.

“No longer will we have shanty shacks, zinc fences and dilapidated buildings. We can look forward to comfortable housing structures [that] we and our families can lay in at night comfortably. My heart is overjoyed,” she said.

“We, the citizens of Central Kingston, will ensure that when this ground-breaking ceremony has ended, and this site is open… we will ensure the safety of every worker. Every equipment that is placed on this site we will ensure that it remains here,” Miss Stewart assured.