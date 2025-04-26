| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PM Breaks Ground For Brookside Estate Housing Development In St. James

By: Garwin Davis, April 26, 2025
Housing
The Full Story

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (April 25), broke ground for the Brookside Estate Housing Development in Spot Valley, St. James, which will deliver  418 housing units to Jamaicans.

The solutions comprise 240 one bedroom and 178 two-bedroom houses designed to serve a diverse demographic seeking safe and affordable housing options.

Prime Minister Holness said that the project, which is being undertaken by the National Housing Trust (NHT) under its Guaranteed Purchase Programme, reaffirms the Government’s commitment to providing citizens with access to safe, affordable, modern and sustainable housing.

It also underscores the broader vision of fostering inclusive growth, economic empowerment and community development, as Jamaica paves the way towards realising its ambitious Vision 2030 goals, he noted.

“This moment marks more than the start of construction. It also signifies our continued commitment to making the dream of homeownership a reality for thousands of Jamaicans,” Dr. Holness said.

He noted that with more than 19,000 housing starts planned across Jamaica, the Government is transforming the housing landscape through strategic investments, innovative financing, and sustainable planning.

Situated on over 51 acres of land, Brookside Estate is strategically positioned between the towns of Montego Bay and Falmouth.

The development’s prime location provides residents with proximity to major employment centres while offering a tranquil, community-oriented environment conducive to family life.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the houses in Brookside Estate are designed to meet current standards of comfort, durability and sustainability, featuring reinforced concrete structures, tiled bathrooms, modern kitchen countertops, and energy-efficient windows.

The project will include critical infrastructure such as roads with sidewalks, stormwater drainage, street lighting, water distribution, and a central sewage treatment plant connected to an upgraded National Water Commission (NWC) system, and green spaces, communal areas, and recreational facilities to foster community cohesion and family wellbeing.

Developer, Henan Fifth Construction Group Jamaica Limited, is responsible for the project’s design, implementation and delivery, while the NHT will assume the market risk.

