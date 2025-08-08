PM Breaks Ground for $109-million Housing Development in Gregory Park

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (August 5), broke ground for a new housing development at 44 Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park, St. Catherine, transforming a site once marked by tragedy into a symbol of hope and renewal.

In August 2023, two people were killed and several others left homeless following a gun and arson attack in the community. One other person, Naomi Gokul, later died allegedly from wounds she sustained in the attack.

Speaking at the ground-breaking and contract-signing ceremony for the Serenity Grove Housing Development Project, Dr. Holness reflected on his previous visit to the area.

“The last time that I was here was under less auspicious circumstances. And though it was a really bad time, I saw an opportunity, an opportunity to rebuild the area. And in discussion with your Member of Parliament, I suggested that this area could be redeveloped under the new Social Housing Programme (NSHP),” he added.

The project will see the construction of 10 new units to house approximately 38 individuals who had lost their homes in the 2023 incident.

This includes four two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units, with associated external works, such as walkways and sewerage connections.

Dr. Holness acknowledged the legal complexities that delayed the project, including establishing land ownership after Mrs. Gokul, who was identified as the owner, passed away.

He explained that the National Land Agency (NLA) had to undertake a lengthy legal process to secure rights to the land, which included declaring the area a project site under the Registration of Titles, Cadastral Mapping and Tenure Clarification Special Provisions Act.

This allowed for a waiver of subdivision and other fees associated with the property taxes in the area.

“It took us two years from 2023 to now to be able to stand here and do this. But you will be able to occupy this property in perpetuity without any worry that anyone else could come and claim the property,” the Prime Minister declared.

The development is part of the Government’s broader Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme under which the NSHP falls.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams, highlighted the programme’s goal of providing secure, affordable housing for the country’s most vulnerable, emphasising the psychological benefits of decent living conditions.

“When you live in safe, decent homes, it enhances pride in yourselves and your community. It restores your dignity and increases your hope in a better, brighter future for yourselves and for your children. Every Jamaican deserves the chance to feel this sense of pride,” Mrs. Williams said.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, recalled the tragic events of August 12, 2023, and highlighted the significant improvements in community safety in Gregory Park since then.

He noted that a new police post was established in the community, contributing to a record of zero murder in the area this year, the safest it has been in 30 years.

The Serenity Grove Housing Development, costing $109 million, will be constructed under the “upgrade of the tenement” modality of NSHP and is expected to be completed by February 2026. The contractor, PaveCon Limited, is scheduled to begin construction this month.

As of August 5, a total of 300 housing units have been constructed under the NSHP, with 45 units currently under way and an additional 65 projects expected to begin during this financial year.