PM Awards PEP Achievers

Nine children of employees at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the Office of the Cabinet (OC) were, on Thursday (August 13), recognised for successfully completing the 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

They are Hannah Blake, Amilia Davis, Aaron Hamilton, Zachary Kentish, Kamoya McCalla, Robyn Samuels, James Seaton, Jade Stewart and Dejaea Wright.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, presented the awards at Executive Lobby, Office of the Prime Minister, during the PEP annual awards function.

Dr. Holness congratulated the awardees and urged them to continuously pursue knowledge.

“See learning as an exciting and a fun activity. When you get knowledge, you are better off than you were without knowledge. You should always be pursuing knowledge just for the pursuit of it,” he said.

Dr. Holness also encouraged the students to have a healthy curiosity, be inquisitive and ask questions.

“Knowledge makes you a better person, knowledge makes you a happier person, and more importantly, use the knowledge that you gain for the betterment of yourself, your family and your country,” the Prime Minister said.

Zachary Kentish, who will be attending Ardenne High School, delivered the reply on behalf of the awardees.

He shared that the three years of preparing for PEP was not an easy feat.

“We were tested, we endured, we were challenged and at times we felt stressed and, indeed, tired. We are grateful that we never journeyed alone. Our parents, guardians, family members, teachers, classmates and the wider school community rallied around us every step of the way,” Zachary said.

He said their support gave them strength, inspired hope and reminded them to believe that they could overcome every challenge.

“We know the high-school journey will come with its own set of challenges but we are assured that with you by our side and with God as guide, there is so much more we will achieve. From the PEP awardees of 2026, a big thank you,” Zachary stated.