PM Assessing Hurricane Damage

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is currently touring sections of the country to get a first-hand look at the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Melissa.

“He will be going to St. Elizabeth, Manchester, Westmoreland and also St. James, as conditions allow,” advised

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

She provided the update at a press briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston on Wednesday (October 29).

Western Jamaica was battered by hurricane-force winds and rains for hours, leaving communities flooded and causing significant damage to homes, hospitals, commercial buildings and road infrastructure.

Dr. Morris Dixon informed that Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, is assessing the island’s major airports, and a team from the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is examining the electricity network.

“The Jamaica Defence Force, our military, is also out doing their assessments, and Minister Tufton, our Minister of Health and Wellness, is also going out via helicopter to look at the damage to the hospitals because that’s also a key priority. So, as soon as they have come back, we will be able to give you information and better guidance in relation to the damage,” Dr. Morris Dixon shared.

She noted that the Education Ministry is awaiting more assessments from schools, particularly those in western Jamaica where there is significant damage.

Meanwhile, Dr. Morris Dixon said it is expected that Jamaica’s catastrophe bond will be triggered to assist with recovery.

In March 2024, the Government renewed the bond coverage to provide financial protection from losses incurred from named storms for four Atlantic tropical cyclone seasons, ending in December 2027.

“We expect it to be, because of the level of rainfall and also the wind speed and the barometric pressure of that hurricane when it hit Jamaica. So, there are many reasons that it would be triggered and so we expect that it will be triggered,” she said, noting that the public will be advised.