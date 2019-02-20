Plastic Waste Management Project Gets $33 Million

Another $33 million has been allocated to continue roll-out of the Plastic Waste Minimisation Project in the new fiscal year.

The sum is set aside in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on February 14.

The project aims to enhance Jamaica’s capacity to undertake integrated waste management and strengthen the policy and legislative framework to reduce and manage plastic marine litter in an environmentally sound manner.

These engagements will involve a regulatory impact assessment and development of a national strategy and action plan, development of a communication campaign, and increased awareness through community intervention.

Activities slated for 2019/20 include completion of the regulatory impact assessment, national strategy and action plan, consumption and production strategy and action plan, as well as implementation of community interventions along the project site’s waterway.

The project, which commenced in July 2018, is being implemented by the National Environment and Planning Agency with funding from the United Nations Environmental Programme.