Plastic Separation Pilot In Government Entities to be Expanded

The Government will be expanding its plastic separation pilot in government entities as the country looks to achieve further gains in plastic recycling.

Currently, Jamaica recycles more than 42 per cent of its monthly plastic bottle production, making the country a leader in the Caribbean, said Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda.

He informed that in 2015 Jamaica recycled fewer than five per cent of the plastic bottles produced monthly.

The Minister, who was making his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, commended the efforts of Recycling Partners of Jamaica for the gains made.

He said the Government is prepared to support the entity’s efforts with budgetary support in the next Budget cycle.

“We will also be taking a serious look, this fiscal year, at introducing a new pilot to expand e-waste disposal and recycling,” he informed the House.

Minister Samuda said the reduction of pollution and improved waste management is absolutely necessary to the #Ja-Sustain roadmap, which focuses on improving levels of environmental protection, increasing the capacity for monitoring and enforcing the country’s laws, and significantly enhancing restoration of degraded areas.

He acknowledged the efforts of Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, and his senior team, for the overhaul of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

“We are a cleaner nation today,” Minister Samuda said, noting that the next phase of efforts will include increased waste collection through expansion of the NSWMA fleet, new standards and protocols for toxic waste management, and further removal of unrecyclable plastics with an expanded plastics ban and increased recycling efforts.