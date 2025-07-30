Plastic-Free Summer Campaign In Progress

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC) has once again launched its annual Plastic-Free Summer Campaign, under the theme ‘Do Something Drastic, Cut the Plastic’.

The campaign, which runs throughout July and August, aims to raise awareness about plastic pollution and promote sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, particularly during the summer months when consumption is typically high.

This year’s campaign carries special significance, as it coincides with the final stage of Phase 4 of the Government’s ban on single-use plastics, which came into effect on July 1, 2025.

The ban now extends to personal care and cosmetic products containing microbeads or microplastics, in addition to previously prohibited plastic food containers made from polyethylene or polypropylene.

According to the MEGJC’s Chief Technical Director (CTD) for Development Planning, Environment Policy and Management, Gillian Guthrie, “the campaign continues to focus on encouraging the public to make environmentally conscious choices, while highlighting the importance of the regulations that are now in full effect”.

Ms. Guthrie informed JIS News that this year’s campaign is being implemented with a strong public education focus, targeting children, young adults, the general public, community groups, and businesses.

“Public outreach activities include school engagement, visits to local markets, community forums, and the distribution of educational material such as the Ministry’s ‘Teddy and the Plastic Bottle’ book for younger audiences,” she said.

This educational material “is one of our tools to reach our youngest citizens and instil the values of environmental responsibility early”.

“We used it for Read Across Jamaica Day and will continue outreach in schools and rural districts,” Ms. Guthrie said.

The campaign is also focused on urging citizens to protect the environment while enjoying a sustainable summer, to consider the availability and benefits of eco-friendly alternatives to plastic, and to take small personal steps that collectively make a significant impact.

“We’re not just telling Jamaicans to stop using plastic. We’re inviting them to be part of a national movement that protects our land, oceans, and communities,” Ms. Guthrie said.

For his part, Director for Environmental Management and Conservation at the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Anthony McKenzie, told JIS News that “since the launch of the ban in 2019, the Government’s ongoing campaign against plastic pollution is yielding measurable results, with a significant reduction in single-use plastics along Jamaica’s coastlines”.

“Recent data collected from International Coastal Cleanup events show fewer instances of these banned items, reflecting the impact of both regulation and public education efforts,” he said.

“The results show clear progress. We’re seeing fewer banned single-use plastic items like food containers and scandal bags along our beaches. We are also seeing more Jamaicans bring reusable bags to shops and supermarkets.

The change is also visible in retail and fast-food establishments that have transitioned to paper-based alternatives,” Mr. McKenzie noted.

As the fight to reduce single-use plastic continues, the Government has taken a multi-agency approach to enforcement, involving entities such as NEPA, the Jamaica Customs Agency, the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority, and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report non-compliance through the appropriate agency channels.

For more information on the campaign and the timeline of the plastic ban, persons may visit www.megjc.gov.jm.