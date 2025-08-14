Plan Being Developed To Make Fuel More Affordable To Fishers

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is developing a plan to make fuel more affordable and accessible to fishers across Jamaica.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, made the disclosure during the handover ceremony for boats and engines at the Black River office of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), in St. Elizabeth, on Wednesday (August 13).

“We know that oftentimes the cost of fuel is one of the challenges that people have. So, we are working out a model where it will get you fuel cheaper, and it will also bring the fuel directly to your beaches, so that you don’t have to travel to get the fuel,” Mr. Green informed.

The Minister further outlined that the initiative is being designed to reduce operating costs for fishers, enabling them to increase their productivity and profitability.

“We [Government] have listened, and we know if we cut down your costs, then you will do more, and that is what we want,” he added.

Mr. Green stated that more details will be shared as the programme is finalised, but the move is part of the Government’s broader investment in the fisheries sector, which includes infrastructure upgrades, the renovation of the Black River Fish Market, and the five-year Fisheries Incentive Programme.

During the ceremony, fishers from Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth received boats and engines as part of the newly launched incentive programme