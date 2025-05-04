Pioneering Entrepreneurs Honoured At 2025 Tourism Innovation Incubator Pitch Event

Founder of JamLegend VR, Nadeen Matthews Blair, emerged winner of the 2025 Tourism Innovation Incubator Pitch Event.

She secured first place with her pitch for an interactive, immersive experience designed to honor and showcase Jamaica’s rich sporting legacy.

Ms. Matthews Blair walked away with a cash prize of $1 million to support the execution of activities related to this innovative idea.

Chief Executive Officer of GemVoyage, Shanya Connel, secured second place, earning a cash prize of $700,000. Meanwhile, Director of Thompson Therapeutic Homes (TTH) and Resorts Accessible Vacations in Jamaica, Rani Thompson, claimed third place, receiving a $500,000 cash prize in the pitch competition, on Friday (May 2) at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston.

Led by the Tourism Enhancement Fund’s (TEF) Risk and Research Department, the event showcased original pitches from 17 participants in the second cohort of the Tourism Innovation Incubator.

The incubator offers a unique platform for innovators to transform their creative ideas into reality, providing access to essential resources, mentorship, coaching, and networking opportunities.

Managed by the TEF, the facility fosters the development of innovative tourism solutions in Jamaica, supporting and nurturing groundbreaking ideas that enhance the country’s tourism offerings.

The incubator seeks to stimulate entrepreneurship, drive innovation, and inspire creativity within the tourism sector, ultimately promoting economic growth, job creation, and increased competitiveness for the local sector.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Senator the Hon. Delano Seiveright, described the initiative as a bold expression of Jamaica’s commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation, firmly guided by the principles of the Blue Ocean Strategy for tourism growth.

“The Tourism Innovation Incubator stands as a proud reflection of the Ministry of Tourism’s commitment to building a resilient, future-ready sector… one where bold ideas are encouraged, authentic Jamaican experiences are celebrated, and innovation is our competitive edge,” he said.

Senator Seiveright contended that, “by embracing the Blue Ocean Strategy, we are not merely adapting to change, we are shaping it, creating new possibilities for Jamaica to lead, inspire, and thrive.”

“In a world of evolving challenges and shifting traveller expectations, innovation is no longer optional, it is essential,” he maintained.

TEF Executive Director, Dr. Carey Wallace, said the incubator aims to cultivate a network of entrepreneurs dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address challenges within the tourism industry.

“We have seen 17 outstanding ideas that are very diverse, and if brought to fruition, will definitely add to the diversity of offerings that we have here in Jamaica and beyond. A lot of them can be expanded and scaled up way beyond our shores,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ms. Matthews Blair told JIS News that, “[JamLegend VR] aims to… [provide] simulated sporting experiences [in activities] such as racing [and] playing cricket with our various legends”, adding that “it offers a whole experience for international tourists [as well as] for our own Jamaicans.”