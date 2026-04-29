PIOJ to Lead Development of Jamaica’s First National Adaptation Plan

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) will spearhead the development of the country’s first comprehensive National Adaptation Plan (JANAP).

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, emphasised that it serves as a critical pillar of the country’s national response.

Speaking during the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 28), he said JANAP is being prioritised for completion within this financial year.

“The JANAP is not simply another policy document; it is an implementation framework. It is designed to move us from fragmented, project-based interventions to a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to resilience building. The plan focuses on sectors such as water, agriculture and coastal zones,” Mr. Samuda stated.

He expressed confidence in the PIOJ as the implementing partner, highlighting that the Institute had previously developed the Jamaica Systemic Risk Assessment Tool (J-SRAT).

“Therefore, the JANAP will be grounded in data, risk assessment, coordinated vulnerability mapping, economic analysis and climate projections to ensure that investments are targeted where they are most needed,” the Minister explained.

Mr. Samuda added that the plan also incorporates gender considerations, stakeholder engagement, and investment planning.