PIOJ Partners with DCS to Develop Concept Note and Proposal

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) is working with the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to develop a concept note and proposal to strengthen the DCS’ rehabilitation and reintegration programme.

This comes on the heels of the recently held Best Practice Symposium for Social and Community Development, which focused on persons formerly in conflict with the law and involuntarily returned migrants.

In an interview with JIS news, Technical Specialist for Socio-Economic Development at the PIOJ, Charmaine Brimm, said the development of a concept note and proposal is aimed at expanding business training and income-generating opportunities within correctional facilities.

“We have been working closely with the Department of Correctional Services to put together a concept note and proposal to secure funding to build out an incubator system within their facilities,” she explained.

Ms. Brimm further indicated that site visits were conducted to assess existing programmes within correctional institutions.

“We did a site visit to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, where they already have an agricultural programme in place. They are producing fruits, vegetables and poultry as a means of income generation for the facility, while also building the skills of their offender clients,” she noted.

Ms. Brimm said the proposal is intended to strengthen existing programmes, while introducing structured business development support for inmates.

“What this will do is expand on the work they are currently doing in terms of income generation, while also incorporating a strong training component for the individuals,” she said.

She said the proposed incubator system will build on these initiatives to create more structured pathways to economic self-sufficiency.

“The intention is to position these individuals with tangible skills so that when they reintegrate into society, they are better equipped to sustain themselves and their families,” Ms. Brimm explained.

She added that the proposal is now being finalised following initial planning sessions with the Department of Correctional Services.

“We have had our first planning session with them, they have shared a draft concept note, and we are now refining that proposal to move towards implementation,” Ms. Brimm said.

She emphasised that the work forms part of broader efforts by the PIOJ’s Community Renewal Programme to coordinate services and promote socio-economic development among vulnerable groups.

“This is part of our continued support coming out of the symposium, ensuring that we move from dialogue to concrete action that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of these individuals,” she said.

She pointed out that the initiative was informed by targeted engagements with key stakeholders following the symposium.

“Through the Community Renewal Programme, we hosted two learning exchanges, which brought together the main stakeholders, including the Ministry of National Security and the Department of Correctional Services, to really delve deeper into the needs of involuntarily returned migrants and persons in conflict with the law,” Ms. Brimm added.

The Technical Specialist shared that the discussions highlighted entrepreneurship and skills development as critical areas for intervention for persons formerly in conflict with the law.

“One of the key things that came out is the need for business development training, including how to write a business model and how to better prepare individuals to either secure employment or start their own enterprise upon release,” she said.